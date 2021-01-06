Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) will announce sales of $28.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ring Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $31.73 million. Ring Energy posted sales of $52.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ring Energy will report full year sales of $110.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.00 million to $113.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $113.23 million, with estimates ranging from $106.00 million to $124.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ring Energy.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ring Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ring Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.08.

In other news, Director Rochford Living Trust Lloyd Ti purchased 142,800 shares of Ring Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Ring Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Ring Energy by 127.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Ring Energy in the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Ring Energy by 100.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN REI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.77. 68,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,934. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.69. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

