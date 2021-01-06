Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RIO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th.

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.80. 2,770,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,090. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $83.50. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,122 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

