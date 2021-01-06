RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) will announce sales of $238.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for RLI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $237.80 million to $239.87 million. RLI reported sales of $233.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLI will report full-year sales of $932.53 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $932.06 million to $933.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $993.17 million, with estimates ranging from $963.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RLI.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.28 million. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RLI. B. Riley boosted their target price on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 99.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RLI by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of RLI during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RLI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. RLI has a 52 week low of $66.02 and a 52 week high of $110.59.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

