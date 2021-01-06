Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) PT Raised to $102.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $66.00 to $102.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upgraded Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.11.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $62.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International has a one year low of $32.38 and a one year high of $67.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.19.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half International by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Robert Half International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 45,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Robert Half International by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 50,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Robert Half International by 456.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 37,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

