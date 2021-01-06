Robert W. Baird Downgrades Ball (NYSE:BLL) to Neutral

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, AR Network reports. They presently have a $105.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLL. ValuEngine downgraded Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Ball from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

NYSE:BLL opened at $90.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.46. Ball has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $324,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Charles E. Baker sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $415,879.20. Insiders have sold a total of 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

