Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.50 Per Share

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08).

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RCKT. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 12.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,928,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,358,000 after acquiring an additional 71,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,633,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,379,000 after purchasing an additional 254,673 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $8,004,000. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 247,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares in the company, valued at $5,694,914.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

