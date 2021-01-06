Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT Raised to $80.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.52% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RCKT. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $59.03 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.35 and a beta of 2.08. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 12.35 and a quick ratio of 12.35.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, COO Kinnari Patel sold 16,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $950,683.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,914.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rtw Investments, Lp bought 247,720 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $13,872,320.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7,558.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction, and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

