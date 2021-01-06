Rockland Trust Co. Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $509.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.71.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $348.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $361.81 and its 200-day moving average is $373.66. The stock has a market cap of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

