Rockland Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Rockland Trust Co. reduced its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $137.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PerkinElmer from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp began coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PerkinElmer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 6,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total value of $855,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,678.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $151.90 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $152.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.55. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.30.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.67. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company had revenue of $964.03 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be given a $1.2144 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

