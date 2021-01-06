Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.57

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $4.19. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 16,550 shares changing hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.
About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
