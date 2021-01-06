Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.57

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.57 and traded as high as $4.19. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory shares last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 16,550 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57.

Get Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory alerts:

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 653,191 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 10.74% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 500 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.