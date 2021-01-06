Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on January 11th (OTCMKTS:RSVAU)

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:RSVAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, January 11th. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition had issued 20,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 2nd. The total size of the offering was $200,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS RSVAU opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

There is no company description available for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp.

