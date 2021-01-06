Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Rogers Co. (VTX:ROG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is CHF 366.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 370 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

