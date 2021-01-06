Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Sells $110,962,350.00 in Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total value of $110,962,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 345,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,962,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded up $7.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $342.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,534,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,399. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -302.08 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.11. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $363.44.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Roku’s revenue was up 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Zacks Investment Research raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Roku from $260.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 919.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Roku by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Roku by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at about $594,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

