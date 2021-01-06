Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $260.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ROKU. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $220.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Roku from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.40.

Roku stock opened at $335.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $308.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.11. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $363.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Roku’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total transaction of $222,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,509 shares of company stock worth $70,372,287 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,504,000 after buying an additional 806,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roku by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,545,000 after buying an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. 62.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

