Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ROKU. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.40.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $335.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Roku has a 12-month low of $58.22 and a 12-month high of $363.44. The company has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $451.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 253,509 shares of company stock valued at $70,372,287. 22.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,504,000 after acquiring an additional 806,132 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,956,000 after purchasing an additional 788,755 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 206.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,735,000 after purchasing an additional 659,330 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after buying an additional 631,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the period. 62.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.