Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $128.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. OTR Global cut Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Ross Stores from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $117.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of 78.11, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.21. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $56.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 522.0% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 43.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 29.8% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 792 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

