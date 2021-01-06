Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.94

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 1046817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.84.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$94.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27.

Routemaster Capital Inc. (RM.V) (CVE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.08 million during the quarter.

Routemaster Capital Inc operates as a tier 2 investment issuer in Canada. It engages in the acquisition of equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies, private companies, or other entities. The company was formerly known as Rodinia Lithium Inc and changed its name to Routemaster Capital Inc in August 2016.

