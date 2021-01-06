Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s (RDSB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on the stock.

RDSB has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,791.02 ($23.40).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,376.40 ($17.98) on Tuesday. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The company has a market capitalization of £51.01 billion and a PE ratio of -6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,288.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,133.75.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.31%.

In other Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) news, insider Ann Godbehere acquired 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,611 ($21.05) per share, with a total value of £85,383 ($111,553.44). Also, insider Andrew Mackenzie acquired 10,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

