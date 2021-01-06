RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RPM International had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 33.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. RPM International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RPM traded down $2.12 on Wednesday, reaching $86.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,013. RPM International has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $98.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RPM International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

In other news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 68,614 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $6,030,484.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,118,687.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

