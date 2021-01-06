RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) Shares Gap Up to $68.80

Shares of RPS Group plc (RPS.L) (LON:RPS) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.80, but opened at $71.59. RPS Group plc (RPS.L) shares last traded at $70.56, with a volume of 98,561 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 71.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 54.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of £196.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73.

Get RPS Group plc (RPS.L) alerts:

In other news, insider John Douglas acquired 3,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.10 ($2,374.05).

RPS Group plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment. The company offers project and program management; design and development; water services; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital services.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for RPS Group plc (RPS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPS Group plc (RPS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.