Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.15

Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.15 and last traded at $43.15, with a volume of 388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.26.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 10,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $396,419.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 780,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 680,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,385,000 after acquiring an additional 121,217 shares in the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 657,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,585,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 98,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

