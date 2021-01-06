SAFE DEAL Price Hits $18.25 (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $18.25 or 0.00052123 BTC on popular exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $362,662.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002862 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00028687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00119646 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.34 or 0.00209434 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00512227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00049869 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.35 or 0.00252307 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017179 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 225,889 coins and its circulating supply is 174,405 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

