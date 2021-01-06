Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Shares Up 24.2%

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) shot up 24.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.15 and last traded at $1.13. 5,131,434 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 980% from the average session volume of 475,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Get Salarius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $19.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 68.95% and a negative net margin of 195.34%. The company had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salarius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.