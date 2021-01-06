Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sampo Oyj stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.42. 36,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,352. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $23.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

