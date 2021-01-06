Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandvik presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

SDVKY stock opened at $24.70 on Monday. Sandvik has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $25.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sandvik will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sandvik stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Sandvik AB (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. 0.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

