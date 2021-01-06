Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.00.

SGMO stock opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $19.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.23. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.17% and a negative return on equity of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $57.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 163.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total transaction of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,686,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 41,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 30,402 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

