Sanofi (SAN.PA) (EPA:SAN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $85.82

Shares of Sanofi (SAN.PA) (EPA:SAN) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $85.82 and traded as low as $78.86. Sanofi (SAN.PA) shares last traded at $79.00, with a volume of 1,708,408 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Sanofi (SAN.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Sanofi (SAN.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Sanofi (SAN.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €100.69 ($118.46).

The business has a 50 day moving average of €81.47 and a 200-day moving average of €85.82.

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

