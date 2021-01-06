Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.52

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) (CVE:SCZ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 406709 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.47.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$126.11 million and a P/E ratio of -6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (SCZ.V) Company Profile (CVE:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, as well as for gold, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Rosario project located in the municipality of Charcas in the state of San Luis Potosi; and Veta Grande project that include three concession groups, which consists of 184 mining concessions covering an area of 8,944 hectares in the Zacatecas Mining District, Mexico.

