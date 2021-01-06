Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on SARTF shares. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS SARTF remained flat at $$420.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.54 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.85. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $196.75 and a fifty-two week high of $425.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.