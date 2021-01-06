Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division lessened its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 706.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 130.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 131.8% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.87 and a fifty-two week high of $41.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

In related news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $325,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

