Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.05

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.05 and last traded at $29.74, with a volume of 87658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBGSY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric S.E. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

