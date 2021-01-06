Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.35

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.35 and last traded at $89.80, with a volume of 1536560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.95.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 62.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,453,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

