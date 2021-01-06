Scotiabank Raises Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$30.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB increased their price objective on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Stelco from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Stelco from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Stelco from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of Stelco stock traded up C$2.70 on Wednesday, hitting C$26.55. 301,466 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,251. Stelco has a one year low of C$3.24 and a one year high of C$26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.14, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

