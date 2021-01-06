Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Get Seacor alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Seacor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE CKH opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.01 million, a P/E ratio of 79.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.05. Seacor has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $44.50.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). Seacor had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $175.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.22 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Seacor will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Oivind Lorentzen sold 3,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $133,583.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,173.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Fabrikant sold 81,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $3,415,214.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,098,311.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,573 shares of company stock worth $9,863,304 in the last quarter. 9.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Seacor by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,692 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seacor by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Seacor by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Seacor by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Seacor by 10.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacor (CKH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.