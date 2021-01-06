Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Seagen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Seagen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of SGEN opened at $169.00 on Wednesday. Seagen has a 12-month low of $90.57 and a 12-month high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.92 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $181.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 397.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagen will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.60, for a total value of $812,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,733,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,792 shares of company stock valued at $35,206,215. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seagen by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its stake in Seagen by 18.0% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 65,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Seagen by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 12,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

