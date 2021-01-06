Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.14

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.14, with a volume of 1832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 240.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 8,020,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,260,000 after buying an additional 143,050 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 3,833,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,946,000 after acquiring an additional 770,415 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,926,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,216,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,209,000 after purchasing an additional 93,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,114,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Company Profile (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.