Sei Investments Co. Acquires 19,200 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Boston Private Financial worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPFH. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $57,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $108,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 205.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 13,652 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Private Financial during the third quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 20.5% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPFH shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Shares of Boston Private Financial stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $937.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.56. Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $80.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

