Sei Investments Co. Buys 25,027 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,027 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CoreCivic were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth $93,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CXW opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $17.90.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $468.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered CoreCivic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.