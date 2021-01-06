Sei Investments Co. Buys 3,800 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Midland States Bancorp worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSBI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 160.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 510.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $198,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey G. Ludwig sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $94,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,089,021.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $58,791.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $404.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Research analysts predict that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, and Other segments.

