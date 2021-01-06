Sei Investments Co. Has $407,000 Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,147 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of The Bancorp worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,216,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Bancorp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,768,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,132,000 after acquiring an additional 265,523 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,144,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Bancorp by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,891,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,340,000 after buying an additional 192,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bancorp news, Director John C. Chrystal sold 51,465 shares of The Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $592,362.15. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27. The Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $14.47. The company has a market cap of $784.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.55.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 19.19%. The company had revenue of $74.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.06 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded The Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised The Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

