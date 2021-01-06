Sei Investments Co. Purchases 5,750 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 28,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSUR stock opened at $11.95 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $19.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.03. The company has a market cap of $857.21 million, a P/E ratio of -398.20 and a beta of 0.43.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OSUR and DNAG. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

