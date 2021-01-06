Sei Investments Co. Sells 21,110 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 21,110 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 160.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 184.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Steven Madden by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.76 and a beta of 1.05. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $43.47.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.17. Steven Madden had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $342.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. 140166 raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.09.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Read More: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.