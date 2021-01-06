Sei Investments Co. Sells 4,754 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durational Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth $130,911,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the second quarter valued at $6,407,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 3.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,653,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 44.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the third quarter valued at $2,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $150.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.30.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $128.44 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $175.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -122.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.