Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,245 Shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,245 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.43% of Charah Solutions worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHRA. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Charah Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,588,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Charah Solutions by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Charah Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

NYSE CHRA opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $3.83.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.70 million. Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Charah Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.