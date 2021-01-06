Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,789 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Flexion Therapeutics worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,524 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 507,978 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $2,328,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $21.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $574.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.63.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.