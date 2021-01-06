Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Select Medical stock opened at $29.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.09%. Select Medical’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $251,400.00. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $109,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,040 shares in the company, valued at $718,950.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

