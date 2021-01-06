Semux Trading 22.2% Lower This Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Semux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Semux has a market capitalization of $168,315.88 and $3,598.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Semux has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008546 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001098 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002625 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Semux Profile

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Semux’s total supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

Semux Coin Trading

Semux can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

