Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SQNS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sequans Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of NYSE SQNS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 555,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,646. Sequans Communications has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.37 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sequans Communications will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA develops and provides 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, the company provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms featuring low power consumption, a set of integrated functionalities, and deployment capability.

