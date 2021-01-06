SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded SFL from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.03.

Get SFL alerts:

Shares of NYSE SFL opened at $6.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $756.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. SFL has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The shipping company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $115.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.04 million. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. SFL’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SFL will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SFL by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 10,290 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in SFL by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 206,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 25,385 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SFL by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SFL by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,209 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 91,697 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SFL by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 339,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,149,000 after buying an additional 39,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.01% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.