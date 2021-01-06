Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Wolfe Research

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Compass Point upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.69.

NYSE FOUR traded down $4.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.51. 7,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,180. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $76.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Searchlight Capital Partners I sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $495,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Shift4 Payments by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,618,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,921 shares during the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,597,000 after acquiring an additional 945,524 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,261,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,021,000 after acquiring an additional 284,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 662,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after acquiring an additional 279,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

